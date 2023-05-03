EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Stillmore man is facing charges after a drug bust at a home in Emanuel County.

The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Swainsboro Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Griffin Ferry Road on Wednesday, May 3.

As a result of the search, 33-year-old Demectric J Hill was arrested.

Hill is charged with Trafficking Ecstasy, Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Also found taken during the search were three bottles containing an undetermined amount of cash.