Man arrested in Columbia County on child porn related charges

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is facing charges following a child sexual exploitation investigation.
44-year-old Mark Christopher Greene has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of possession of child pornography and 3 counts of distribution of child pornography. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Greene was arrested after an investigation spurred by multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to child sexual abuse images.
Numerous agencies including the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit assisted local agencies in executing search warrants in Richmond and Columbia Counties, including one at the home of Greene in Appling.
He’s currently being held at the Columbia County Jail.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
