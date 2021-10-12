Man arrested in August gas station shooting on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man in relation to a shooting at a Washington Road gas station that caused two people to be injured.

Two people were seriously injured at a Washington Road gas station on August 26th, including a woman who was standing at a gas station across the road and was struck by a stray bullet.

Brandon Karim Bland, 44, was arrested Monday, Oct. 11th, in connection to the late August shooting at the Raceway Gas Station at 3021 Washington Road.

One victim, a male, was shot in the right elbow and left thigh. The other, a woman, was struck in the right shoulder. According to a prior statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, one victim was shot while driving away from the gas station and the woman was standing in the parking lot of the BP gas station on the other side of Stevens Creek Road.

Bland is being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged on two counts of aggravated assault, as well as one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bland was convicted of cocaine possession in 2005, according to arrest warrants.