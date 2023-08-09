BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Hampton Emergency Room in Varnville, S.C., that they were administering care to a woman who stated she was assaulted in Barnwell County.

After a thorough investigation, authorities found that Manuel Enrique Soler-Escobar had sexually and physically assaulted the victim.

Soler-Escobar, accompanied by Alondra Ramos Castillo, then fled South Carolina with the victim’s minor child in route to Texas.

The subjects were located in Alabama by Alabama Highway Patrol.

The child was safely returned to the victim.

The subject’s were housed in Alabama awaiting extradition.

Soler-Escobar has since been transported to Barnwell County detention center on charges of Kidnapping, Criminal Sexual Conduct and Grand Larceny.

Castillo remains in Alabama awaiting extradition on her warrants.