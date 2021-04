AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Andrew Gaines was arrested Monday in Columbia, S.C. for the murder of 32 -year-old Nicklaus Wilson at Waffle House on Gordon Highway on March 22, 2021.

Gaines was charged with Homicide, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Crime, and Theft by Taking.

There are no other details available at this time.