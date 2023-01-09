AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The man arrested in connection to the June 26th triple homicide has been charged with murder according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to ACSO, Alvin Artis, IV was arrested on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

According to authorities, deputies were called to a residence on Wadley Drive on June 26th after reports of gunfire, and investigators say Willie Garnett, Ivan Perry, and Cameron Carroll were killed in the shooting.

According to the ACSO, Artis has been charged with Murder, Possession of A Weapon during a Violent Crime, Larceny, Drug Possession, and several other weapons charges.