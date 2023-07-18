AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Jeremy Patrick Crawford was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center early Tuesday, July 18, following a shooting incident along the 100 block of Bailey Circle in Jackson, SC., according to the inmate inquiry.

Crawford was arrested on Bailey Circle Monday night in response to an argument and domestic disturbance that escalated into a shooting.

Crawford was initially charged with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm at the time of his arrest, but an upgraded charge of Attempted Murder was later added. A spokesperson for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said that more charges could follow.

Crawford is still in custody at the time of this report.

The male shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, still conscious and alert following the incident.

This case continues to be investigated.