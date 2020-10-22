Man arrested for 1976 murder of SC woman

S.C. WJBF – SLED agents arrested a man from Union County Thursday in connection with the murder of a Chester, S.C. woman in 1976.

65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was charged with the murder and rape of 45-year-old Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson.

March 20, 1976, Ann Wilson went missing while working a shift as a spinner at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills in Chester, South Carolina. Her stolen vehicle and body were later found near the intersection of Ashford Ferry Rd. and Dave Jenkins Rd. in Fairfield County. Wilson had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office worked together for years to solve the case. A forensics breakthrough identified Coleman through DNA.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said, “Our Agents and forensics experts’ work hard and are dedicated to bringing justice to those who commit crimes against our citizens. Whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case. I appreciate the teamwork showed by everyone in helping bring closure to the Wilson family. ”

Coleman was booked at the Fairfield Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact SLED at 803-896-2605.