COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – One man is behind bars after leaving his dogs in a hot vehicle.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Gerard Antoine Green, 41, was arrested Wednesday, June 1st on a single charge of Cruelty to Animals.

According to the incident report, six puppies were found by several bystanders in the parking lot of a local Walmart running loose with no identification, and then, it was realized that the puppies came from a dark colored SUV with a broken driver side window – that is where an adult female dog was found.

The incident report also states that Green confessed to the SUV belonging to him, and he also says that he only went inside for several minutes and that he left the window up in order to keep the dogs from getting out.

Green says that he believes someone tried to break into his vehicle.

Authorities say animal services arrived on the scene and secured the dogs into their custody.

Green was then arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.