EMANUEL COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after stabbing two people and fleeing into the woods

According to authorities, deputies were called to Longbay Drive in South Emanuel County after the caller says there was a fight and two people were stabbed.

The call happened on Wednesday, April 13th around 8:30 P.M.

Authorities say that upon their arrival, they found a 41-year-old woman and 22-yearold man, who are mother and son, with stab wounds.

According to investigators, after interviewing witnesses, the suspect was identified as Darrick Alcott Mann, 45,

Witnesses say after the altercation, Mann fled into the woods.

According to authorities, a Swainsboro PD Detective with a canine and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Investigators with a FLIR system drone were requested to assist with the search of Mann.

Authorities say Mann was located in the woods within 30 minutes of the drone being deployed.

Mann was arrested and is being held in the Emanuel County Detention Center on Aggravated Assault charges.

Authorities say that both victims who were stabbed were treated by EMS and transported to trauma centers.