GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a verbal altercation which led to a stabbing.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, the incident happened around 12:31 P.M. at the 1200 block of Newmantown Road.

Authorities say they discovered the victim, who is 71 years old, standing near the intersection of Newmantown Road and Lakeview Drive, and officers state that the victim appeared to be suffering from a deep laceration to his right hand.

According to authorities, the victim says he was involved in a verbal altercation with his son, Leonard Miller, 29, at their home and that is when Miller attempted to stab him with a pocketknife.

The incident reports continues with the victim saying he was able to deflect the attack with his right hand causing him to be cut.

According to the incident report, the victim states that he was able to make it out of the residence where he flagged down a passenger down near the intersection of Newmantown Road and Lakeview Drive.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, Miller was located at the residence where the incident occurred and was taken into custody, where the bloodied pocketknife was found in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Authorities say Miller was committed to the Columbia County Detention Center for the charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, the victim was transported by Gold Cross EMS to a local hospital for the treatment of his injury.