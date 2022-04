AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after shots were fired on Washington Road.

Investigators say a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they fired at least two shots at the silver car.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the driver who is identified as 29-year-old Kelvin Taylor. He’s charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.