AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after another man was shot inside a condominium in Aiken.

The incident happened Tuesday, August 8th around 11:18 P.M. on the 1500 block of Hamilton Drive in Aiken.

According to authorities, Chadwin L. Valls, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

According to investigators, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to multiple reports of several shots fired in the area.

According to the incident report, witnesses told officers that there was a man shot inside a nearby apartment.

Officers say they found a man lying on the living floor on the second story with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say another man was found inside the rear bathroom, and he told officers that he was protecting the two children he had with him.

According to the incident report, Valls was not on the scene, and notations indicate that Vallis was the neighbor of the victim.

The man who was shot was transported to Augusta University EMS for treatment.

According to ADPS, a warrant was issued out for Valls’ arrest on August 18th, and Valls turned himself in on the 24th.

Authorities say that Valls is being charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, 1st Degree Assault and Battery, and Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and he is currently being detained at the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to booking information at Aiken County Detention Center, Valls has a Texas driver’s license and has been issued a combined bond amount of $35,000.