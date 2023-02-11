BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with a Special Response Team, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation executed a search warrant at 132 Campbell Circle in Hephzibah, Georgia on Friday, February 10th.

According to investigators, a firearm, along with 29 grams of cocaine, and 6.26 pounds of methamphetamine were found during the search.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Williams has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.