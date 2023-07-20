RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after being accused of allegedly attempting to kidnap a 19-year-old.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states that Nasir James Woods-Blackwell, 20, was arrested on Thursday, July 20th on the charges of Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Trafficking Synthetic Narcotic, and Entering a Vehicle to Commit Theft or Felony.

According to the incident report, the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 19th.

Also, according to the report, the victim says that she was in her vehicle at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Barton Chapel Road going to work, and that is when Woods-Blackwell, who she says is her ex-boyfriend, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle he was in that was behind her and got in the front passenger seat of her vehicle.

The victim continues by stating that Woods-Blackwell had a handgun pointed at her mid-section and told her she was not going to work, and then, she tried to park into the employee parking into the Sprint on Gordon Highway, but Woods-Blackwell had her park away from the employee area because she said that there were cameras there.

The victim says that Woods-Blackwell tried to take her car keys, punched her in the face, scratched her chest, and bit her on the upper back, and then, she says when she got out of the vehicle, Woods-Blackwell chased her in the parking lot when the unknown driver in the other vehicle got out and pulled Woods-Blackwell away.

On Thursday, July 20th, investigators say made contact with Woods-Blackwell and after conducting a follow-up, Woods-Blackwell was taken into custody.

Authorities say that after a search incident, a plastic bag was containing a white substance was located in Woods-Blackwell’s front left pants pocket, and after a field test, the substance tested positive for Fentanyl.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Woods-Blackwell is currently being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.