GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars in Columbia County for allegedly attempting raping his ex-wife after choking her unconscious.

Police say on April 19th, 28-year old Waltrell Devonte Price went to Joiner Circle in Grovetown and used a rock to break into a home. He’s accused of stealing a $1200 iPhone, which police found in his pocket.

Price also allegedly sexually assault his ex-wife while inside the home.

Reports say he strangled the woman until she fell unconscious, threw her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

Price is charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Rape

Sexual Battery

Larceny

1st degree Burglary

He remains in the Columbia County Jail.