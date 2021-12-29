Man allegedly stole 11 light bezels from Augusta Museum of History

WJBF Staff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing from the Augusta Museum of History on Reynolds Street.

The incident report states that on October 30, Christopher Martin was seen on camera pushing a baby stroller along the sidewalk of the museum.

In this same video he is reportedly seen removing the aluminum bezels from the building’s exterior lights in the sidewalk.

Martin faces Felony charges of Theft by Taking for the incident.

If you have any further information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080.

