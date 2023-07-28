LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly exposed himself in a local Walmart.

Investigators say that on Thursday, July 27, the man pictured here allegedly approached an elderly woman in the Walmart on Sunset Boulevard, touched her inappropriately, and then exposed his genitals to other victims inside the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged 30 to 40 years old, weighing approximately 190 lbs. He was said to be wearing sunglasses, a purple t-shirt, and light color pants with black and white shoes.

Investigators are also asking for any other potential victims to contact them.

If you have any information, or were a victim of these incidents, you’re asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com