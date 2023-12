COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing from a local laundromat.

The man pictured here allegedly cut out a change machine from the inside wall of Lucy’s Laundry in Martinez.

That’s located at 414 Vaughn Road.

The suspect is described as wearing a Vans Classic Co. hoodie.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-541-2800