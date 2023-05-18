EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars for allegedly sexual assaulting a woman.

According to incident reports, Dontavious Vinston and the victim went to dinner and then hung out in the restaurant parking lot and talked for several hours.

When they discussed going home, Vinston stated he would call a rideshare , but the victim offered to take him home.

He sent the woman $100 for gas.

Upon arriving to his home in Evans, the two continued to talk in the car until the sun came up.

When the victim tried to leave, the suspect allegedly wouldn’t let her.

She told police he wasn’t violent at first, until she refused to stay. Reports say Vinston grabbed the woman’s taser and told her that he paid her so he wanted her. She offered to give the money back, but he refused. He then allegedly forced her in the back seat and attempted to sexually assault her.

She said that when she refused to do something, he would shock her with the taser. The woman reportedly said Vinston also twisted her arms and legs to make her comply.

When the victim was finally able to get away, she ran into Vinston’s home and found his mother.

Police say the woman told the mother what happened and that she needed help.

Vinston’s mother spoke with him about the alleged assault, talked with the victim awhile before deciding she was ok to leave.

The victim called her manager who advised her to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Once police got in contact with Vinston and spoke with him, he was arrested.

He’s charged with: