WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Augusta man is facing burglary and grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly victim’s safe in the Greeleyville area.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday were dispatched to a residence on Long Branch Road for larceny.

While en route, deputies learned that the victim’s family members were following the suspect’s vehicle into the Kingstree area.

After initiating a traffic stop, deputies learned the suspect, 73-year-old Patrick Gorman, and a co-defendant, went to the victim’s house offering to do roofing work.

“Upon completing the roofing work, Gorman’s co-defendant lured the elderly victim to the rear of the residence while Gorman entered the victim’s residence without consent and removed more than $10,000 from the residence,” said Investigator Jalisa Brown with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Gorman’s co-defendant was not located at the time of contact with Gorman, Brown said.

Gorman was arrested on charges of “burglary 1st degree” and “grand larceny value $10,000 or more.” He was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Deputies say additional charges are forthcoming and that the investigation is ongoing.