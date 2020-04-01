Man accused of Public Indecency sought by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dermarcus Hughes.

Hughes is accused of Public Indecency on March 31st in the alley next to the River Walk and 2nd City Distilling Company around 12:45PM.

Police say witnesses saw Hughes masturbating in the alley with his pants completely down before walking up the stairs to the upper level of the river walk where he continued.

Surveillance footage shows Hughes driving away in the pictured 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

Dermarcus Hughes is described 6’2, weighing between 190 and 200 lbs.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or the incident in question, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080