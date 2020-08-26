Man accused in Augusta Code Enforcement Officer death makes first court appearance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, the man accused of gunning down an Augusta code enforcement worker is scheduled to have his first court appearance.
Smitty Melton is charged with murder in the death of Charles Case.
Case was shot outside of one of Melton’s properties on 13th Avenue last Thursday.
He had gone there to put up a condemnation sign.
