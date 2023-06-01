RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teenager has died after a shooting incident on Windsor Spring Road on Thursday, June 1st.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Get N Go Gas Station at 2350 Windsor Spring Road in reference to the shooting.

Authorities say that a male victim, identified as 15-year-old Jordon Gaynor, had been shot at least one time.

An autopsy has been scheduled. This investigation is in its early stages.

