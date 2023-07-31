AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man has been sentenced to Life in Prison for raping and molesting his wife’s children.

According to a news release from Augusta District Attorney, Jared Williams, David Wesley Campbell was found Guilty on a 25-count indictment, including counts of Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation, & Sexual Exploitation of Children.

D.A. Williams says the predator married the victims’ mother when her children were 5 and 3. He began preying on her eldest daughter when she turned 11 and continued until the law intervened at 14. The youngest daughter he added to his perversions when she turned 10. He preyed on the girls, took and distributed photos of them, and ultimately raped and molested them. He caused extreme physical and mental pain to children who only wanted a father.

A statement from one the victim said, “When you first came into our lives it was a miracle to me because I thought I was getting a father who would truly care about us.”

“I wanted to be loved by a father but you just used me for your selfish desires,” said the other survivor in her impact statement to the court.

At trial, ADA Randi Guillory described how the defendant tricked the girls into believing his actions were normal. Being the family’s soul source of income, he exerted that power to do horrific acts to innocent children; children who only wanted a father who would love and protect them.

“This Defendant exploited those basic childhood needs to manipulate [the victim’s] youth, innocence, and vulnerability, to fulfill his own perverted sexual desires,” ADA Guillory said at trial.

The jury delivered a verdict of Guilty on all counts. Campbell was sentenced to Life in Prison.