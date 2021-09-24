Local man wanted in disappearance of SC woman

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A local man is now listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Pageland, South Carolina.

According to the Pageland Police Department, Deidre Reid was last seen in Pageland on Friday, September 3. She was on her way the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte, NC to drop Emanuel Bedford.

At the time of her disappearance, investigators said, “It is confirmed that Reid never made it to the bus station and her cellular phone is going straight to voicemail.”

Reid was last seen in a gray older model Chevrolet Tahoe with a New York Giants tag on the front. Reid’s acquaintance Bedford, has ties to both Augusta and the Burke County area.

In a news release, investigators with the Pageland Police Department say, “The Pageland Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Deidre Reid along with assistance from SLED, CMPD and several Georgia agencies. To date, multiple aerial and land searches including helicopters, drones, foot, and ATV’s has been conducted in several key locations throughout the entire investigation.”

If anyone can provide any additional information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Pageland Police Department immediately at 843-672-6437