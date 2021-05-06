Local 4-year-old hospitalized with brain injury, Hephzibah man charged

Hephzibah, GA (WJBF) – A Hephzibah man is behind bars accused of beating his 4-year-old stepson.

According to an incident report with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Augusta University Health when hospital staff discovered the child’s injuries.

The child’s mother, Lindsay Anderson, told investigators she left her son in the care of his stepfather Jesse Kuhn while she went to work. When interviewed, Kuhn told investigators the boy was fussy due to the two of them not being “used to each other”. Kuhn said, he helped the boy into his bed for a nap but when he went to check the child later the boy’s eyes were open and he was unresponsive.

Kuhn called the child’s mother who notified emergency officials and the child was transported to AU. According to the report, the child was admitted with dark bruising on his buttocks, arm and face and with major swelling on the brain.

There is no word on the condition of the child, Jesse Kuhn was taken into custody and charged with Cruelty to Children.