AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.

According to investigators, firefighters responded to a reported arson at a home on the 400 block of Wren Road in Windsor on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies found 60-year-old Debra Cushman in the area near the house fire around 10 a.m. Saturday and were able to confirm she lived at the home where the arson was initially reported.

Witnesses told deputies that Cushman “lit a pair of panties on fire” and tried to set the house on fire. A witness stated he put the fire out, but that Cushman went into her room and locked the door, according to the incident report filed in the case.

Some time later, the witness statements in the case claim, the remaining people in the home realized the house was on fire.

Cushman remains booked at Aiken County Detention Center with $15,000 in bond.