COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Lights Of The South employee has been arrested after being accused of stealing a little more than $2500 from Lights Of The South.

According to the incident bulletin from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Carrie Rollins was an employee for the business who was responsible for selling tickets and managing the money that was received as payment, and a deputy states that he made the owner aware that Rollins was possibly stealing money.

The deputy also states that he became suspicious of Rollins’ actions as she was conducting business, and it appeared that she was pocketing money after tickets were sold or while she was counting money.

The incident bulletin states that once the manager and owner were made aware of this, they installed a camera inside of the ticket booth.

After watching the video, authorities say Rollins was seen counting the money, handling an unknown sum of money, placing that unknown sum in a money bag, and then, the video shows Rollins leaning over the counter, positioning herself over the money bag, moving her hands, then, leaning back, and sliding something up her right jacket sleeve.

Moments later, authorities state that the video showed Rollins using her right hand to reach down the neck of her shirt, and it appeared that she was placing what was in her sleeve in the left side of her bra.

According to the incident bulletin, after the end of business, Rollins counted the money and met with the manager to turn it in, but the reporting officer asked Rollins how much money was retained for herself.

Authorities say Rollins confessed to taking money on that night of December 13th, and that she has made some previous cash deposits into her SRP bank account starting from December 8th, admitting that the money belonged to Lights of the South, which totaled up to $2,570.

Authorities say Rollins said the reason she was stealing was because she was going through a financial hardship and needed to pay her mortgage before her home was foreclosed on.

According to the incident bulletin, the manager decided to press criminal charges against Rollins, and Rollins was placed under arrest and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without incident.