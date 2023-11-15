AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The two suspects in the 2016 murder of Janell Carwell have now been re-indicted.

A recent review of evidence in the case has led prosecutors to determine that both Leon Tripp and Tanya Tripp worked together in the death and disappearance of their daughter, Latania Janell Carwell.

Previously, Tanya was charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Those charges have since been upgraded in the new indictment.

Both are now charged with:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

1st Degree Cruelty to Children

Concealing the Death of Another

Janell was reported missing in April of 2016. Her remains were found in March 2018.

