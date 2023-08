AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to a East Aiken School of the Arts.

That school is located at 223 Old Wagener Road in Aiken.

Dispatch has confirmed that a bomb threat has been called in to that school and it is on lockdown.

The message below is on the school’s website:

They say there is a persons on campus with a gun threatening to shoot themselves.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is developing story.