SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement officers in Emanuel County are investigating a pair of shootings in Swainsboro Monday night.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, the first shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on North Racetrack Street and left 1 person dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Another shooting happened about 30 minutes later.

There is at least one injured. That victim is being treated at an Augusta hospital.

No arrests have been announced.

Details are limited at this time. Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information when it is available.