AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken Public Safety chased a stolen Public Safety patrol car Monday morning.

According to authorities, the chase began around 9:20 a.m. after they pulled the subject over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Richland Avenue and Lancaster Street.

Kevin Kirkland, an occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on drug charges, handcuffed behind his back and put in the back of a patrol car.

Kirkland somehow was able to get in the front seat of the vehicle and took off.

A chase ensued through the Graniteville area.

The patrol car crashed on Glenwood Drive, near Silver Bluff Road in East Aiken County. Police say they used a “PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver” to stop the vehicle.

Kirkland was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

He is being charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Grand Larceny, and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Sirens. Additional charges may follow.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Thanks to Tracey Dempsey for providing the chase video above.