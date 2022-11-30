AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has received multiple calls about a large police presence at Westside High School in Richmond County after a threat was phoned into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Though details are limited, Gold Cross EMS tells WJBF that they have six ambulances and several supervisors, as well as quick response vehicles, on scene AS A PRECAUTION, there are no patients.

The Richmond County School System has issued the following statement:

In an effort to keep you informed, please be aware of an incident that occurred at our school this morning. Our students and staff are safe. A potential threat against the school was called in to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The call used the same message sent in threats determined to be unsubstantiated in other Georgia school districts this morning. We take all threats seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is on lockdown status while law enforcement agencies provide a full response. Additional information will be provided after the law enforcement response is complete. RCSS

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells NewsChannel that they are on standby with investigative teams ready to assist and the GISAC (state fusion center) is also working closely with federal agencies to monitor activity.

Wednesday morning, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office increased its security at all county schools amid threats of violence at state schools.

Savannah High School was evacuated due to an active shooter hoax.

Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, tweeted out that all the threats are cruel hoaxes:

School leaders in Columbia County said they haven’t had any threats, but the will also increase security at county schools.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.