HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers with the City of Harlem Police Department seized a large amount of cash and marijuana Thursday.

While out on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a wanted person. When they made contact with the driver, officers immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and detained without incident. He was found to be armed with a handgun. Officers then searched the vehicle and yielded approximately 2 pounds of marijuana and a large sum of cash.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.