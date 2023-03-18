OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said they found a large quantity of drugs when they searched an Oconee County home Thursday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 31-year-old James Franklin Gibson on three warrants related to undercover drug purchases involving methamphetamine and oxycodone hydrochloride.

Following the arrest, deputies said they searched the house and found five and a half pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of methamphetamine, 26.4 grams of cocaine, two doses of LSD, and 139 packages of THC edibles – including gummies, cookies, brownies, and muffins.

Investigators said they also found money and mushroom grow kits.

Gibson was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of LSD in addition to the three unrelated drug charges.