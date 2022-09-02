AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators arrested a Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher Friday.

According to Aiken County Public Schools, 49-year-old Thomas “Russ” Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the arresting agency in the case, said Schneider had an outstanding warrant and is being charged with first-degree forgery.

“The arrest occurred on campus in the front offices. Following his arrest, Mr. Schneider was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the case,” said a school district spokesperson.

Schneider was reportedly a new hire this school year at Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School.