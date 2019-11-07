Kidnapping suspect sought in the CSRA

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Burke County investigators tell us they are aiding Richmond County in a multi-county BOLO for a possible active kidnapping situation.

Several counties, including McDuffie, Columbia, and Burke, have been alerted to be on the lookout for a white Nissan Altima with Georgia tags: RAT-8980.

The BOLO is in response to a call came reporting a suspected kidnapping in the parking lot of the Sitel Call Center at 2115 Windsor Spring Rd.

According to the BOLO, deputies are looking for a heavy-set white male with brown hair and a beard clad in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots. He is considered the driver of the white Nissan Altima.

The man is accused of forcing a woman to leave with him and, according to the BOLO, she is a white female, 25-27 years old, about 5’6” in height.

No word on which direction the man was driving, however, all area law enforcement are on the lookout for the vehicle.

Sitel was unable to confirm whether the woman in this situation was an employee of the company.

If you have information, please call 911.

