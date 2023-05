AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Oak Street at 5 p.m. on Saturday, in reference to shots fired with one person down.

The victim is a male juvenile suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on a suspect or motive.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.