JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say shot an innocent bystander.

28-year-old Rodriegus Jatywon Lay, also known as ‘G-shawty” or “Red”, is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, April 2nd, in Louisville, Georgia.

Authorities say Lay is known to frequent Wrens, Louisville, and Augusta.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Lay’s whereabouts or anything about the incident in question, contact the JCSO at (478) 625-4014.