JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped using a piece of roadwork equipment.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Richard Bruce Salyer, Jr. is a Georgia State Prison inmate at the Jefferson County Correctional Institution who was assigned to road scraping detail near Bartow, Georgia.

Slayer was last seen driving a Caterpillar motor-grader near Dukes and Kindon Rd., southwest of Bartow at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Caterpillar motor-grader

Officials say Salyer should be considered dangerous. If you’ve seen Salyer or the motor grader, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014.