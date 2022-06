JASPER COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A man has been charged by South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) after several sexual crimes against a minor.

According to SLED, G. Leon Langford, Jr., 74, was charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Authorities say the crimes were all three separate incidents which occurred in three different years: 1997, 2016, and 2018.

Langford has been booked at the Jasper County Detention Center.