BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A cold case in Burke County warming up after an arrest earlier in the week.

Simon Powell went missing 6 years ago and today new information led police to search a new site.

“We made an arrest in the case and the suspect has led us here and we’ll be here until we determine there’s nothing here,” said Captain Jimmy Wylds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office

38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch led investigators to the pond located just 2 miles south of Ponderosa Rd.

“It’s really a needle in the haystack kind of thing,” said Captain Wylds.

Heavy silt causing murky waters. Investigators say those conditions are making the efforts to find Simon Powell’s body more difficult.

“Stuff of that nature, you know, we don’t have any control over. And this is one of those things that you gotta search by feel and not actually by seeing what you’re looking for,” he said.



“Actually I had no idea this pond was here I remember when it first happened when they did find his truck that was shocking as well but just to be so close it’s devastating,” said Alisha Marshall a Neighbor.

Welch is now charged with murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping in connection with Powell’s case.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says, “Our investigators have paid attention to details and have worked really hard to get her to admit some responsibility”

But whether or not she has taken full responsibility for Powell’s disappearance is still in question. Captain Wylds tells me Welch talked about her involvement in Powell’s disappearance to other people in the community, but more arrests could be on the horizon.

“We’re still looking for people that have information that may know something about Simon’s disappearance,” said Captain Wylds.

And that reward of 30-thousand dollars which was increased just a month before Welch’s arrest is still being offered. Recovery efforts for Powell will continue Friday morning at 7 AM.

The timeline of his disappearance and what lead to Welch’s arrest can be read below: