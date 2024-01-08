GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Margaret Nevils was arrested last week and is facing animal cruelty charges after nine dead dogs were found in her home on Magnolia Pkwy. in Grovetown. Neighbors we spoke to said they never really see or speak to Nevils, but were shocked to find out what was inside her home.

“I don’t really know a whole lot about her to be honest with you. Nothing good, nothing bad,” said Erica Bass. “And I never saw any animals at her house, so she never was walking animals or anything like that.”

An incident report states that a Columbia County deputy went to check on Nevils’s house after a different neighbor called, saying she hadn’t seen her there in months. No one was home except a starving and emaciated pit bull. There was also feces on the floor, destroyed furniture, and worst of all: six dead dogs in the refrigerator and freezer, and three dead dogs inside a bedroom.

“I have two dogs, I have Sophie and Morty and it’s unimaginable, even on their worst days when they’re being b-a-d. I don’t get it, so it is heartbreaking,” Bass said. “I do not know her, I don’t know the circumstances, but I can’t imagine a circumstance where this is okay.”

The pit bull was picked up by animal services.

“It’s kind of wild to think these animals would keep disappearing like this,” said neighbor Josh Suich. “I know nobody wants to be nosy with their neighbors business, but it definitely makes me wish we had noticed something sooner.”

Neighbors said they don’t understand how someone can do this and are hoping for justice for the dogs.

“I hope that I live in a community where people who mistreat animals this way are punished and where there’s a message sent to everyone else in the community that there’s consequences for treating innocent animals this way,” Suich said. “Obviously if she’s this way, I would guess there’s some severe mental health issues, and I hope that she gets the help she needs.”

Nevils is out of jail on a $5,100 bond. The investigation is ongoing. The law states a person convicted of the offense of aggravated cruelty to animals shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than five years, a fine not to exceed $15,000.00, or both.