HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta.

According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Naloxone (without a prescription).

Hillsville is about 270 miles Northeast of North Augusta.

NewsChannel 6 is working to find out more about these arrests as well as the names of the suspects pictured.

This is a developing story.