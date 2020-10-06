Investigators report scam calls posing as the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a wave of scam phone calls making the rounds.
Investigators say the phone scam uses a spoofed phone number made to appears as if the phone call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office. The number being used in this most recent scam shows (706) 821-1000
The scammer reportedly states they are with the Sheriff’s Office and asks to discuss legal matters and unpaid fines or fess. They then ask you to call a different number and provide personal information.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that they do NOT contact residents by phone asking for payments or to discuss legal matters.
If you receive this scam phone call, hang up the phone. If you are ever in doubt, you’re asked to contact the department directly (706) 821-1000 or dispatch at (706) 821-1080
