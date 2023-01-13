BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation into a teenage boy left naked and brutally beaten on the side of a roadway in Beech Island has led to the discovery of illegal drugs and multiple people arrested.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, search warrants were executed on a home on the 300 block of Edisto Drive in North Augusta and on the 600 block of Swamp Road related to the initial investigation.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Patrick Omar Stevens and 32-year-old Derrick Lydale Nixon were identified as suspects in the assault and taken into custody.

During the search of both the Edisto Drive and Swamp Road locations, investigators seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, anabolic steroids, fentanyl, and numerous firearms.

In addition to Stevens and Nixon, 35-year-old Raquel Stevens and 62-year-old Rickey Drayton were also taken into custody.

Patrick Omar Stevens was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, violation of drug distribution law, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (Dextroamphetamine, Concerta, and Vyvanse), possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.

Raquel Stevens was charged with possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with intent to distribute near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.

Rickey Drayton was charged with was charged with two counts of possession of cocaine first offense, operating a stash house, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense.

Derrick Nixon was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.