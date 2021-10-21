Inmate leaves work detail with truck in Jenkins County

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runway inmate.

37-year-old Jeremy Edward Saxon was last seen Wednesday at 1 p.m. He reportedly left his work detail in a company truck.

The truck is reported to be a white Ford F250 with tag RUS1750 with a work bed.

Saxon was being held in the Jenkins County Jail on 1st Degree Burglary charges. He is now wanted for Escape and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.

If seen do not approach, contact local law enforcement. You can also call in any tips on Saxon’s whereabouts to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office at 478-982-1570.