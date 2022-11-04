EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Additional security measures are being implemented at Lakeside High School Friday night for Lakeside’s home game with Glynn Academy.

According to the school, a social media post circulated Friday “regarding a threat of violence at the Lakeside High football game.”

“While it is not believed the threat is credible, the incident is under investigation by Columbia County School District Police,” said Principal Rodney D. Tyson Sr. “Safety is a top priority, and threats of any kind are not tolerated.”

Principal Tyson said in a letter sent home to parents that all responsible parties will be held accountable according to the law and the code of conduct.