MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Chances are if you’re on the run from multiple agencies, you don’t need to provoke them on Facebook. But that’s exactly what a man wanted out of McCormick County and other areas did over the weekend.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office put out a wanted poster on their Facebook page for 39-year-old Jeremy Kyle Willingham. The 5 feet 8 inch tall, 170-pound man was listed as armed and dangerous, with investigators saying that he should not be approached if he’s seen.

Not long after the post went up, a clearly agitated Willingham commented.

“Im not dangerous and I literally don’t even own a weapon but I guess if you talk [expletive] to a cop who you feel has violated your rights their EGO will get in the way and they will try and destroy you,” said Willingham, before accusing the Sheriff’s Office of telling lies and suggesting that they need to be investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office noted Willingham’s concerns, saying there’s “two sides to every story.”

“Hopefully you will turn yourself in tomorrow. If you want to come tonight, we work 24/7. If not, we will be seeing you soon!” a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Despite the danger posed regarding Willingham, many commenters on the post poked fun at the situation. One commenter asked if there was a reward if Willingham was spotted.

“I think I found em [sic] in these comments,” the commenter joked.

As of Monday afternoon, it is unclear if Willingham has turned himself in or has been captured.